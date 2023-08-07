Russians strike building in Kharkiv Oblast – two dead and three wounded

The Russian military fired on the village of Kucherivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and wounding three.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Yermak: "Russians fired on the village of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district, hitting a residential building. We know that two people were killed and three wounded".

Details: Syniehubov said that fighting continues on the Kupiansk frontline: "Yesterday, our military repelled the enemy's attempt to attack east of Petropavlivka. The occupants retreated with losses."

A 31-year-old civilian man was wounded on Sunday 6 August as a result of attacks on Kupiansk.

Private homes were damaged and a fire broke out in the village of Kucherivka in Kupiansk district.

A 61-year-old woman and her 65-year-old husband were wounded in the village of Putnikove in Kupyansk district.

A 57-year-old woman died as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district. A 66-year-old man was seriously wounded and hospitalised.

As a result of a guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Petropavlivka in Kupiansk district, the buildings of a farm were damaged and a fire started.

In addition, bombardment of the village of Cherneshchyna in Izium district damaged a farm building.

A building belonging to a local business in Kholodnohirsk district was damaged on Sunday [6 August – ed.] as a result of a morning attack on Kharkiv by an S-300 missile. There were no casualties.

