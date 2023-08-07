All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike building in Kharkiv Oblast – two dead and three wounded

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 7 August 2023, 10:47
Russians strike building in Kharkiv Oblast – two dead and three wounded
the village of Kucherivka. Google Maps screenshot

The Russian military fired on the village of Kucherivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and wounding three. 

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Yermak: "Russians fired on the village of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district, hitting a residential building. We know that two people were killed and three wounded".

Details: Syniehubov said that fighting continues on the Kupiansk frontline: "Yesterday, our military repelled the enemy's attempt to attack east of Petropavlivka. The occupants retreated with losses."

A 31-year-old civilian man was wounded on Sunday 6 August as a result of attacks on Kupiansk.

Private homes were damaged and a fire broke out in the village of Kucherivka in Kupiansk district.

A 61-year-old woman and her 65-year-old husband were wounded in the village of Putnikove in Kupyansk district. 

A 57-year-old woman died as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district. A 66-year-old man was seriously wounded and hospitalised.

As a result of a guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Petropavlivka in Kupiansk district, the buildings of a farm were damaged and a fire started. 

In addition, bombardment of the village of Cherneshchyna in Izium district damaged a farm building.

A building belonging to a local business in Kholodnohirsk district was damaged on Sunday [6 August – ed.] as a result of a morning attack on Kharkiv by an S-300 missile. There were no casualties.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: