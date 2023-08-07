All Sections
Russians strike building in Kharkiv Oblast – two dead and three wounded

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 7 August 2023, 10:47
Russians strike building in Kharkiv Oblast – two dead and three wounded
the village of Kucherivka. Google Maps screenshot

The Russian military fired on the village of Kucherivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and wounding three. 

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Yermak: "Russians fired on the village of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district, hitting a residential building. We know that two people were killed and three wounded".

Details: Syniehubov said that fighting continues on the Kupiansk frontline: "Yesterday, our military repelled the enemy's attempt to attack east of Petropavlivka. The occupants retreated with losses."

A 31-year-old civilian man was wounded on Sunday 6 August as a result of attacks on Kupiansk.

Private homes were damaged and a fire broke out in the village of Kucherivka in Kupiansk district.

A 61-year-old woman and her 65-year-old husband were wounded in the village of Putnikove in Kupyansk district. 

A 57-year-old woman died as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district. A 66-year-old man was seriously wounded and hospitalised.

As a result of a guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Petropavlivka in Kupiansk district, the buildings of a farm were damaged and a fire started. 

In addition, bombardment of the village of Cherneshchyna in Izium district damaged a farm building.

A building belonging to a local business in Kholodnohirsk district was damaged on Sunday [6 August – ed.] as a result of a morning attack on Kharkiv by an S-300 missile. There were no casualties.

