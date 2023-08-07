All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service detains Russian accomplice who prepared Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast during Zelenskyy's visit

Iryna BalachukMonday, 7 August 2023, 13:20
Photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported the detention of a Russian informant preparing a Russian air strike on Mykolaiv Oblast during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit.

Source: SSU on Telegram

Quote: "The Security Service detained an informant of the Russian secret services gathering intelligence on the eve of the recent working visit of the President of Ukraine to Mykolaiv Oblast.

First of all, the attacker tried to establish the time and range of locations of the head of state's tentative route in the oblast."

Details: The SSU said it took a proactive approach by learning about the Russian accomplice's intelligence and subversive activities in advance and taking additional security measures during Zelenskyy's visit.

Particularly, the security service found out that the collaborator was tasked with locating Ukrainian electronic warfare systems and ammunition storage points in the area of the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The SSU officers detained the woman red-handed in her attempt to pass intelligence to the Russians.

The investigation revealed that the offender was a resident of Ochakiv, a former saleswoman in a military shop on the territory of one of the oblast's military units.


The woman was served with a notice of suspicion under Article 114-2.3 of the Criminal Code (unauthorised dissemination of information on the direction and movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, and movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The detainee was placed in custody as a measure of restraint. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

Background: On 27 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had visited Ochakiv.

