Russian forces bombard Nikopol, killing one civilian and injuring another

The town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been under heavy Russian attack on 7 August, which killed one person and left another one injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor has been terrorising Nikopol since early morning. They are attacking the city with heavy artillery. Unfortunately, the enemy bombardments ended in tragedy once again. A man, 36, has been killed... Another resident of the city has been injured. He's 68. His condition is stable, so he will be recovering at home."

Details: Private residential buildings, outbuildings and personal vehicles were damaged. A gas pipeline and power lines were hit, Lysak added.

