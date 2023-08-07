Ukraine's Foreign Minister talks with US State Secretary, asks to send ATACMS

On Monday evening, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported on a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Source: European Pravda

Details: During the conversation, Kuleba said that he and Blinken had discussed further steps to expand global support for the Ukrainian peace formula and solutions to increase Ukrainian grain exports.

Quote: "I thanked the U.S. for all the assistance provided and stressed the need to enhance Ukraine's long-range capabilities by providing ATACMS."

More details: ATACMS tactical missile systems are surface-to-surface missiles with a range of about 300 kilometres, about four times longer than the missiles used by the HIMARS mobile systems that the US has begun sending to Ukraine last year.

Background: During the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had raised the issue of providing Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles in his talks with US President Joe Biden, but that no agreements had been reached.

