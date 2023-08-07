Ukraine's Foreign Minister talks with US State Secretary, asks to send ATACMS
On Monday evening, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported on a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Source: European Pravda
Details: During the conversation, Kuleba said that he and Blinken had discussed further steps to expand global support for the Ukrainian peace formula and solutions to increase Ukrainian grain exports.
Quote: "I thanked the U.S. for all the assistance provided and stressed the need to enhance Ukraine's long-range capabilities by providing ATACMS."
More details: ATACMS tactical missile systems are surface-to-surface missiles with a range of about 300 kilometres, about four times longer than the missiles used by the HIMARS mobile systems that the US has begun sending to Ukraine last year.
Background: During the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had raised the issue of providing Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles in his talks with US President Joe Biden, but that no agreements had been reached.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!