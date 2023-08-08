Russians attack Nikopol with heavy artillery and Grad MLRS: extensive damage

Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has suffered four Russian attacks using heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems overnight, with damage caused to two lyceums, 12 private residences and other facilities in Nikopol [a lyceum is a specialised secondary school - ed.].

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two lyceums in Nikopol were damaged at the same time. An administrative building was damaged as well. In addition, 12 private residences, 2 outbuildings, a car, a gas pipeline and 4 power transmission lines were damaged."

Details: Lysak said that the Russians also hit an energy facility in Pokrov hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

In addition, the Russian army attacked Nikopol again in the morning. Information on the aftermath of the attack is being confirmed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!