Russians attack Nikopol with heavy artillery and Grad MLRS: extensive damage

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 8 August 2023, 07:36
Russians attack Nikopol with heavy artillery and Grad MLRS: extensive damage
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIN ATTACKS. PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK

Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has suffered four Russian attacks using heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems overnight, with damage caused to two lyceums, 12 private residences and other facilities in Nikopol [a lyceum is a specialised secondary school - ed.].

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two lyceums in Nikopol were damaged at the same time. An administrative building was damaged as well. In addition, 12 private residences, 2 outbuildings, a car, a gas pipeline and 4 power transmission lines were damaged."

Details: Lysak said that the Russians also hit an energy facility in Pokrov hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

In addition, the Russian army attacked Nikopol again in the morning. Information on the aftermath of the attack is being confirmed.

Advertisement: