All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Peace formula may become basis for ending other wars – Zelenskyy

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 18:06
Peace formula may become basis for ending other wars – Zelenskyy
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY GAVE AN INTERVIEW TO REPRESENTATIVES OF LATIN AMERICAN MEDIA, PHOTO BY THE PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that his proposed peace formula for a fair end to Russia's war against Ukraine can become the basis for ending other military conflicts on Earth.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with Latin American journalists, posted by the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "The Formula is primarily about Ukraine, but if certain international institutions do not enable a just end to such aggressive wars and achieving peace, as the example of Ukraine eloquently demonstrates, the Peace Formula can become a new universal foundation for appropriate solutions.

Unfortunately, we are not the only ones, and this is not the last military conflict in the world. And I believe that after the end of this war, such a Formula can be the basis for overcoming other global problems."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that today, the correct and so far the only diplomatic way to achieve peace in Ukraine is the peace formula he initiated.

Countries can choose which part of the formula to take on, taking into account their own experience of overcoming certain problems.  

Zelenskyy added that individual countries may have their own opinions on certain points of the Peace Formula, agree with something and disagree with something, and offer something of their own.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote: "The basis must be Ukrainian because the war is in Ukraine. And the proposals can be from any country, because we value the experience and opinion of each country that really wants to achieve peace, not to play along with Russia, not to play along on the Peace Formula for the sake of future economic relations with Russia. Because this is a game with real people."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that it was necessary to prepare for the Global Peace Summit, and he was interested in the maximum number of states being represented at the event, "for us to politically decide that this is the right platform and that the majority of the world views this Formula as a basis, a map, steps and a plan to overcome this terrible tragedy".

Zelenskyy also noted that he would like to organise a Ukraine-Latin America meeting.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: