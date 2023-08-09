All Sections
US supports Ukraine's efforts in fight against Russian spies – US State Department

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 06:19
US supports Ukraine's efforts in fight against Russian spies – US State Department
The US Department of State has said they support Ukraine in the fight against Russian spies, commenting on information about the alleged preparation of an assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Ukrinform citing Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State

Details: Miller said that Washington saw reports of a potential assassination attempt on Zelenskyy, but it was up to the Ukrainian side to comment on the details.

"We fully support Ukraine’s general efforts to hold people accountable for those activities," Miller noted.

Miller also reported that the US has been observing Russian espionage and intelligence activities in Ukraine for some time.

Background: The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported on 7 August that it had detained a Russian informant preparing a Russian air strike on Mykolaiv Oblast during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit.

