The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that Ukrainian special services were behind the blowing up in June of a gas pipeline in the settlement of Koreiz in occupied Crimea, and that the saboteur has been detained and allegedly admitted his involvement in it.

Details: Security forces detained a Russian citizen who in June "under the instructions of the Ukrainian special services blew up a gas pipeline" in the Crimean settlement of Koreiz.

The detainee reportedly "confessed".

In addition, 2 kg of explosives were allegedly found on him.

The Russian FSB has opened a case under an article on terrorist attacks.

On 23 June, the media reported on an explosion of a gas pipeline in Koreiz that left 500 consumers without gas.

