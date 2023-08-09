All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


FSB claims it detained saboteur who blew up gas pipeline in Crimea

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 09:57
FSB claims it detained saboteur who blew up gas pipeline in Crimea
The gas pipeline was damaged in Koreiz, photo from Mash Telegram

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that Ukrainian special services were behind the blowing up in June of a gas pipeline in the settlement of Koreiz in occupied Crimea, and that the saboteur has been detained and allegedly admitted his involvement in it.

Source: RIA Novosti

Details: Security forces detained a Russian citizen who in June "under the instructions of the Ukrainian special services blew up a gas pipeline" in the Crimean settlement of Koreiz.

The detainee reportedly "confessed".

Advertisement:

In addition, 2 kg of explosives were allegedly found on him.

The Russian FSB has opened a case under an article on terrorist attacks.

On 23 June, the media reported on an explosion of a gas pipeline in Koreiz that left 500 consumers without gas.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief agres with partners to focus on providing drones for Ukraine
20:33
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
All News
Advertisement: