FSB claims it detained saboteur who blew up gas pipeline in Crimea

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 09:57
The gas pipeline was damaged in Koreiz, photo from Mash Telegram

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that Ukrainian special services were behind the blowing up in June of a gas pipeline in the settlement of Koreiz in occupied Crimea, and that the saboteur has been detained and allegedly admitted his involvement in it.

Source: RIA Novosti

Details: Security forces detained a Russian citizen who in June "under the instructions of the Ukrainian special services blew up a gas pipeline" in the Crimean settlement of Koreiz.

The detainee reportedly "confessed".

In addition, 2 kg of explosives were allegedly found on him.

The Russian FSB has opened a case under an article on terrorist attacks.

On 23 June, the media reported on an explosion of a gas pipeline in Koreiz that left 500 consumers without gas.

