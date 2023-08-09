All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US confirms military assistance package for Ukraine this week

European PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 09:58

The United States Department of State will announce a new military assistance package for Ukraine this week.

Source: European Pravda; State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Details: Miller said that the United States "continues to supply Ukraine with artillery, with a whole host of weapons", and later this week, the United States will announce "additional assistance that we plan to provide Ukraine".

Asked what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba when he called on partners to provide long-range ATACMS missiles, Miller said he would "keep those private diplomatic conversations private".

Advertisement:

"And with respect to any other potential missile systems, they are – or other defence systems, those are always actions that we consider, but don’t have any announcements to make," the State Department spokesperson concluded.

Earlier it was reported that US President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing to announce a new military assistance package for Ukraine worth US$200 million.

The new US assistance package will be the start of the use of US$6.2 billion that "appeared" after the reassessment of the value of aid previously provided to Ukraine.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Previously: The Pentagon announced that it had assessed the military assistance provided to Ukraine incorrectly: they had used the replacement cost of the supplied equipment rather than the so-called depreciated value (i.e. the value of the equipment supplied, which is lower due to wear and tear and obsolescence).

According to the sources, these US$6.2 billion are the funds remaining from the US$25.5 billion package that Congress has authorised to be used to help Ukraine from US reserves through the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

Earlier, some US presidential administration officials, lawmakers and congressional staff expressed concern that funds to support Ukraine could run out by mid-summer.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief agres with partners to focus on providing drones for Ukraine
20:33
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
All News
Advertisement: