Erdoğan places responsibility on West for resuming grain agreement

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 12:38
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara is negotiating with the parties to resume the Black Sea grain agreement.

Source: European Pravda; Anadolu

The Türkiye leader noted that "the solution to this problem depends on the fulfilment of their promises by Western countries" without specifying what kind of promises they are discussing.

"Putin, like us, is sensitive to the issue of access of our African brothers to grain. I think we can find a common language on this issue," Erdoğan added, pointing to a recent conversation with the Russian President.

Background:

