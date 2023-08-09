Erdoğan places responsibility on West for resuming grain agreement

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara is negotiating with the parties to resume the Black Sea grain agreement.

Source: European Pravda; Anadolu

The Türkiye leader noted that "the solution to this problem depends on the fulfilment of their promises by Western countries" without specifying what kind of promises they are discussing.

"Putin, like us, is sensitive to the issue of access of our African brothers to grain. I think we can find a common language on this issue," Erdoğan added, pointing to a recent conversation with the Russian President.

Background:

Early reports indicate that Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, held talks on the grain agreement with Hakan Fidan, Türkiye Foreign Minister.

Before that, Hakan Fidan, Türkiye Foreign Minister, said that Türkiye would try to revive the grain agreement, which was thwarted by Russia.

Early reports say that the expected visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Türkiye may take place at the end of August.

On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the grain agreement and threatened "risks" to the parties who decide to continue the initiative without the participation of the Russian Federation.

