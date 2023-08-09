All Sections
Corruption Prevention Agency assesses lifestyle of over 130 Ukrainian military commissars: not everyone owns Mercedes

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 9 August 2023, 17:00
Corruption Prevention Agency assesses lifestyle of over 130 Ukrainian military commissars: not everyone owns Mercedes
Oleksandr Novikov, head of National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). Photo: Getty Images

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has initiated the monitoring of the lifestyles of 135 military commissars out of 1795 people on the same jobs all over Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Novikov, head of the NACP, in an interview for Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "So far we have initiated 135 cases of monitoring of lifestyle out of the total number of leaders of military enlistment offices (1795). This does not mean that violations will be detected in each monitoring."

Details: As a rule, lifestyle monitoring confirms that the majority of officials are honest. "Not every.military commissar rides a Mercedes. Most of them have a regular home, a Lanos vehicle and have no villas in Spain or elsewhere," Novikov stressed.

Previously: The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine has opened 112 proceedings against officials from military enlistment offices since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and 15 charges have already been filed in court.

