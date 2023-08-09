All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Corruption Prevention Agency assesses lifestyle of over 130 Ukrainian military commissars: not everyone owns Mercedes

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 9 August 2023, 17:00
Corruption Prevention Agency assesses lifestyle of over 130 Ukrainian military commissars: not everyone owns Mercedes
Oleksandr Novikov, head of National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). Photo: Getty Images

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has initiated the monitoring of the lifestyles of 135 military commissars out of 1795 people on the same jobs all over Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Novikov, head of the NACP, in an interview for Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "So far we have initiated 135 cases of monitoring of lifestyle out of the total number of leaders of military enlistment offices (1795). This does not mean that violations will be detected in each monitoring."

Details: As a rule, lifestyle monitoring confirms that the majority of officials are honest. "Not every.military commissar rides a Mercedes. Most of them have a regular home, a Lanos vehicle and have no villas in Spain or elsewhere," Novikov stressed.

Advertisement:

Previously: The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine has opened 112 proceedings against officials from military enlistment offices since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and 15 charges have already been filed in court.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief agres with partners to focus on providing drones for Ukraine
20:33
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
All News
Advertisement: