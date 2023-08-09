All Sections
Officials likely to introduce mandatory evacuation in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, due to intense shelling

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 19:59
Civilians might be evacuated from 53 settlements located near the areas where hostilities are taking place in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kharkiv Oblast officials might introduce mandatory evacuation of civilians, especially children. Syniehubov said that around 11,000 civilians, including 600 children, might be evacuated.

Syniehubov explained that the evacuees will be given temporary housing in safer areas and will receive other forms of help.

Quote from Syniehubov: "The evacuation is being carried out as a preventive measure, as enemy forces have ramped up shelling in border-adjacent settlements near the front. Enemy forces continue to terrorise civilians, including by conducting airstrikes. Our goal is therefore to save the lives of as many civilians as we can."

Background:

Advertisement: