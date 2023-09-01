Leader of Ukraine's ruling party has not ruled out extradition for Ukrainians who left the country illegally

Davyd Arakhamiia, the leader of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ruling party, Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People), has said that Ukrainians liable for military service who left Ukraine on the basis of forged certificates of their unfitness for service may be extradited home.

Source: Suspilne, citing Davyd Arakhamiia on the joint national 24/7 newscast

Details: Arakhamiia said that first the authorities will conduct a preliminary analysis, which will take several months.

Advertisement:

In cases where someone has corrupted an official, both parties will be held accountable according to the law.

Law enforcement officers will work to authorise the evidence and press charges, Arakhamiia said.

Quote: "What will happen to the people who did this? They will be held accountable according to the law for giving bribes, forging documents, and evading mobilisation."

Details: Arakhamiia said that the question is how to bring in people who have already left.

Law enforcement officers have no way to "reach out" to them right now. However, the area of international legal assistance under the Criminal Code in Ukraine has been greatly strengthened.

As a result, law enforcement agencies can come and make extradition requests in any country in the world and have such people brought back to Ukraine so that they can be held accountable as appropriate, the MP believes.

Background:

On 30 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, it was decided to conduct a comprehensive review of the validity of decisions of military medical commissions on disability and unfitness for military service, which were made since 24 February 2022.

Zelenskyy said that all cases where the decisions were unjustified and illegal should be dealt with by law enforcers.

He also announced a revision of the system for determining fitness for military service "in order to give commanders more opportunities to involve servicemen in performing tasks and to prevent manipulation of the concept of limited fitness".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!