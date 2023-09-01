All Sections
Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 04:02
AMRAAM MISSILE. STOCK PHOTO: USAF

The US Department of Defense has ordered AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles for Ukraine from Raytheon company.

Source: Pentagon’s website

Details: The US company Raytheon Missiles and Defence (Arizona) will purchase advanced AMRAAM missiles from various sources to the tune of US$192 million.

The delivery timeframes and the number of missiles to be purchased are not disclosed.

This is scheduled to be done by 29 November 2024.

The funds to purchase missiles are allocated from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative fund.

For reference: The AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) is an American all-weather, medium-range air-to-air guided missile.

The AMRAAM missile is the core air-to-air weapon for all modern US Army fighter jets. Fighter jets of NATO and other US allies also use these missiles.

