All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 04:02
Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine
AMRAAM MISSILE. STOCK PHOTO: USAF

The US Department of Defense has ordered AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles for Ukraine from Raytheon company.

Source: Pentagon’s website

Details: The US company Raytheon Missiles and Defence (Arizona) will purchase advanced AMRAAM missiles from various sources to the tune of US$192 million.

Advertisement:

The delivery timeframes and the number of missiles to be purchased are not disclosed.

This is scheduled to be done by 29 November 2024.

The funds to purchase missiles are allocated from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative fund.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

For reference: The AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) is an American all-weather, medium-range air-to-air guided missile.

The AMRAAM missile is the core air-to-air weapon for all modern US Army fighter jets. Fighter jets of NATO and other US allies also use these missiles.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: