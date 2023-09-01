Russia once again claims UAV attack in Kursk Oblast and near Moscow

The UAVs have supposedly attacked Russia's city of Kurchatov while heading for Moscow.

Source: Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast; Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin

Details: Starovoyt claimed that "two Ukrainian drones attacked Kurchatov in the morning".

He further alleged that the administrative building and a house were damaged.

Furthermore, Sobyanin claims that "another attempt of a drone to approach Moscow was stopped near [the city of] Lyubertsy [in Moscow Oblast]".

Background: On the night of 30 August, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged at a military airfield in Pskov in a drone attack.

