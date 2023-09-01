All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia once again claims UAV attack in Kursk Oblast and near Moscow

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 07:25
Russia once again claims UAV attack in Kursk Oblast and near Moscow
UKRAINIAN KAMIKAZE DRONE HRIM. STOCK PHOTO: ARMYINFORM

The UAVs have supposedly attacked Russia's city of Kurchatov while heading for Moscow.

Source: Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast; Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin

Details: Starovoyt claimed that "two Ukrainian drones attacked Kurchatov in the morning".

Advertisement:

He further alleged that the administrative building and a house were damaged.

Furthermore, Sobyanin claims that "another attempt of a drone to approach Moscow was stopped near [the city of] Lyubertsy [in Moscow Oblast]".

Background: On the night of 30 August, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged at a military airfield in Pskov in a drone attack. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: