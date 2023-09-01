Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 470 more Russian soldiers and destroy 23 tanks
Friday, 1 September 2023, 07:58
Ukrainian defenders have killed 470 more Russian soldiers and destroyed 23 tanks, 23 artillery systems and other Russian vehicles over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 1 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):
- approximately 263,490 (+470) military personnel
- 4,459 (+23) tanks
- 8,613 (+9) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,530 (+23) artillery systems
- 735 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems
- 500 (+0) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,421 (+4) tactical UAVs
- 1,445 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 8,009 (+33) vehicles and tankers
- 831 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
