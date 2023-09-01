Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 470 more Russian soldiers and destroy 23 tanks

Ukrainian defenders have killed 470 more Russian soldiers and destroyed 23 tanks, 23 artillery systems and other Russian vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 1 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

approximately 263,490 (+470) military personnel

4,459 (+23) tanks

8,613 (+9) armoured combat vehicles

5,530 (+23) artillery systems

735 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems

500 (+0) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,421 (+4) tactical UAVs

1,445 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

8,009 (+33) vehicles and tankers

831 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

