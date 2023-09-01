All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence explains how Russia tries to protect Crimean bridge from attacks

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 09:46

Russia is covering the Crimean Bridge with a physical barrier, air defence forces and a range of other means, hoping to protect it from further Ukrainian attacks.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence stated that the Kerch Strait is a "bottleneck" in Russian logistics for army groups in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, as Russia is highly dependent on the Crimean Bridge and ferries.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia is employing a range of passive defences such as smoke generators and underwater barriers, alongside active defence measures such as air defence systems, to strengthen the survivability of water crossings and minimise damage from future attacks. The bridge's importance for both logistics and symbolism of Russian occupation mandates these extensive protection measures."

More details: The UK MoD reported that satellite images dated 29 August confirm that the Russians have created an underwater barrier around the bridge made of sunken ships and containment booms, hoping to protect it from Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs).

Quote: "At the southern part of the bridge, this includes several vessels 160 metres apart. These are located at the same place as the Ukrainian "Sea Baby" USV attacks on 17 July 2023."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: