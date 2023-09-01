UK Intelligence explains how Russia tries to protect Crimean bridge from attacks

Russia is covering the Crimean Bridge with a physical barrier, air defence forces and a range of other means, hoping to protect it from further Ukrainian attacks.

Details: UK Defence Intelligence stated that the Kerch Strait is a "bottleneck" in Russian logistics for army groups in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, as Russia is highly dependent on the Crimean Bridge and ferries.

Quote: "Russia is employing a range of passive defences such as smoke generators and underwater barriers, alongside active defence measures such as air defence systems, to strengthen the survivability of water crossings and minimise damage from future attacks. The bridge's importance for both logistics and symbolism of Russian occupation mandates these extensive protection measures."

More details: The UK MoD reported that satellite images dated 29 August confirm that the Russians have created an underwater barrier around the bridge made of sunken ships and containment booms, hoping to protect it from Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs).

Quote: "At the southern part of the bridge, this includes several vessels 160 metres apart. These are located at the same place as the Ukrainian "Sea Baby" USV attacks on 17 July 2023."

In September 2022, the Russian Navy tested decoy targets on barges for several days, likely preparing to defend themselves against radar-guided missiles.

Other measures to protect the bridge include smoke screen generators. These were tested on 24 May 2023, and on 12 August, they were used to cover the bridge.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence noted the growing role of USVs in the Russo-Ukrainian war and also said the large amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak, hit in the port of Novorossiysk, was the largest severely damaged Russian warship after the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser.

