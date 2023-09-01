All Sections
Russians claim they put Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system on combat duty

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 1 September 2023, 15:14
TESTS OF THE SARMAT MISSILE. PHOTO: THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Yury Borisov, head of Russian Roscosmos, claimed that the Sarmat strategic missile system was put on combat duty. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced its deployment on 23 February 2023.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency Interfax; Latvian-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence announced the first successful tests of Sarmat in April 2022. However, on 20 February 2023, when US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv, the Russians conducted an unsuccessful test of the Sarmat missile.

Sarmat is a Russian strategic missile system with an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Russians are convinced, that due to its characteristics, it is able to overcome all modern missile defence systems and is considered to be the weapon with the largest range in the world.

According to official Russian data, the Sarmat missile has a range of more than 11,000 kilometres and can carry a warhead weighing 100 tonnes.

Background: In June 2023, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during his meeting with military graduates, once again resorted to threats of putting new Sarmat launchers with a new super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on combat duty. He also assured that plans to increase the capacity of all components of the Russian armed forces would be fully implemented.

