All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin intimidates Ukraine and world with super-heavy ICBMs again, promising to deploy them on combat duty

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 21 June 2023, 17:29
Putin intimidates Ukraine and world with super-heavy ICBMs again, promising to deploy them on combat duty
VLADIMIR PUTIN, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, boasting of the latest weapons in the Russian Armed Forces during a meeting with military graduates, has once again resorted to threats of putting new Sarmat launchers with a new super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on combat duty.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS

Quote from Putin: "The first launchers for the Sarmat system with a new heavy missile will be on combat duty shortly."

Details: During a similar meeting last June, Putin also promised to put the Sarmat missiles on combat duty by the end of 2022. However, no such thing happened.

Advertisement:

The head of the aggressor country bragged that the Russian Navy had commissioned the Borei-A project lead submarine, and the frigate Admiral of the Soviet Union's fleet Gorshkov went on combat duty in January 2023.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He also said that "the weapons of the Russian nuclear triad make it possible to effectively and reliably ensure strategic deterrence and maintain the global balance of power".

Putin has claimed that about half of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces units (SMFR) are equipped with the latest Yars thermonuclear ICBMs and that SMFR is allegedly being rearmed with modern missile systems with a hypersonic warhead called Avangard.

The Russian dictator also claimed that the Russian forces have been using advanced armoured vehicles, air defence and electronic warfare systems, and missile and rocket systems in the war against Ukraine to accomplish the combat tasks of the war, or, as Russian propaganda calls it, "the special military operation (SVO)".

He also assured the graduates that the plans to improve the potential of all components of the Russian Armed Forces would be fully implemented.

For reference: Sarmat is a Russian strategic missile system equipped with an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Russians claim that due to its features, it is capable of overcoming all existing missile defence systems and is considered to be the weapon with the world's longest range.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: