CSTO countries start training in Belarus, Ukraine strengthens border defence – Ukraine's Armed Forces commander

On 1 September, the Boevoe Bratstvo-2023 military training (Combat Brotherhood-2023) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states started in Belarus. The Ukrainian authorities have stated that there is no reason to worry.

Source: Deutsche Welle; Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: According to Deutsche Welle, over 2,500 soldiers from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tadzhikistan with 500 pieces of weaponry, military and special equipment will participate in the training. One more metetmber of CSTO, Armenia, will not participate.

Quote: "By 6 September the administrations of the Brestsky, Gozhsky, Domanevsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Chepelevo and Lesishche polygons must arrange the coordination of collective operative forces and special training with troops and means of reconnaissance, means of material-technical supply of troops, joint formation of radiation, chemical and biological protection, and medical support.

The training of five rescue nuclear and radiation safety units will be conducted in the Astravyets District."

Details: Commenting on the start of the training, Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that the number of military there is not sufficient for creating a grouping for ground offensive, but Ukraine’s defence forces will strengthen the defence of the state border anyway.

Quote: "Of course, we are reacting [to this]. All commanders have received clear instructions about strengthening the defence of the state border of Ukraine and being on high alert on all combat positions. We realise that one should expect anything from the Russians. But they should know that we are always ready to react appropriately."

Background:

Mariusz Kamiński, Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland, stated on 1 September that in case "serious incidents" occur on the border with Belarus, Poland and Baltic countries are ready for "serious steps".

On 15 August, Russian saboteurs tried to enter Ukraine on the border with Chernihiv Oblast; the invaders were targeted by Ukrainian artillery and retreated with losses.

