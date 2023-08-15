Russian saboteurs tried to enter Ukraine in Chernihiv Oblast

Russian saboteurs tried to penetrate into Ukraine on the border with Chernihiv Oblast; the invaders were targeted by Ukrainian artillery and retreated with losses.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Another hostile attempt to cross the state border of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has been stopped in the northern operational zone, within the boundaries of the Novhorod-Siverskyi hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]

A sentry at the observation post noticed two armed groups of militants approaching the control strip from different directions. A shooting battle ensued.

Artillery damage to the enemy’s sabotage forces was inflicted immediately following the decision of the senior commander."

Details: Naiev says an anti-sabotage reserve with aerial surveillance units was immediately deployed to the state border.

Early reports indicate that the sabotage and reconnaissance groups consisted of five and seven militants, respectively.

Having suffered losses in injured and killed soldiers, Russian forces retreated in the opposite direction.

