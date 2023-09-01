All Sections
11 children previously held in occupied part of Kherson Oblast brought back to Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 1 September 2023, 17:32
11 children brought back from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. Photo: Kherson Oblast Administration

11 children aged 2 to 16 years, whom the Russians illegally detained in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, were successfully brought back to the territory controlled by Kyiv.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "School lessons began today. And 11 more children will be able to study in educational institutions in Ukraine. They managed to come home after being held illegally by the invaders.

This event was preceded by the hard work of many services. These are the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, the Save Ukraine organisation, the Ukrainian Network for the Rights of the Child and many others.

These are children who were illegally detained in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast. Among them are six kids who are deprived of parental care. Five have families. We were waiting to bring back each and every one of them."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that "the smallest child is 2 years old, the oldest is 16."

The Ukrainian authorities promised that the work to bring Ukrainian children back to their homeland would continue.

