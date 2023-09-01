All Sections
Russians attack border areas of Sumy Oblast at noon: 4 injured, houses destroyed

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 17:50
At about 12:00 on 1 September, Russian forces attacked the city of Seredyna-Buda in Shostka district, Sumy Oblast.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram

Details: As a result of the attack, four local residents received shrapnel wounds.

The Russians damaged 16 apartment buildings, 12 private houses, critical infrastructure facilities, 5 administrative buildings and institutions, 3 educational institutions and numerous shops and vehicles.

Quote: "In total, law enforcement officers received over 100 reports of damage to citizens' property."

"Under the procedural leadership of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)."

Background:

