Russians attack border areas of Sumy Oblast at noon: 4 injured, houses destroyed
At about 12:00 on 1 September, Russian forces attacked the city of Seredyna-Buda in Shostka district, Sumy Oblast.
Source: Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram
Details: As a result of the attack, four local residents received shrapnel wounds.
The Russians damaged 16 apartment buildings, 12 private houses, critical infrastructure facilities, 5 administrative buildings and institutions, 3 educational institutions and numerous shops and vehicles.
Quote: "In total, law enforcement officers received over 100 reports of damage to citizens' property."
"Under the procedural leadership of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)."
Background:
- On the night of 30 August, the Russian military struck a residential building in Sumy Oblast, killing a 82-year-old woman.
- On 28 August, three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack in Sumy Oblast.
- On Wednesday, a Russian Shahed drone attacked an educational institution in the settlement of Romny in Sumy Oblast. A school’s principal, her deputy, a secretary and a librarian were killed in the strike.
