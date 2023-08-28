Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

Three people have been injured as a result of shelling of Sumy Oblast on 28 August.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration’s report at 21:00

Quote: "Seredyna-Buda hromada: [the Russians] carried out mortar shelling (eight explosions). An administrative building, a city library and a private residential building were damaged in the shelling. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Three civilians were injured."

Details: The Russians carried out 23 artillery attacks on the border territories and settlements of Sumy Oblast during the day. A total of 156 explosions were recorded. Putyvl, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Znob-Novhorodske, and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were shelled.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!