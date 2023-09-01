All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UP receives video of destruction of Il-76 aircraft at Pskov airfield

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 1 September 2023, 20:25
UP receives video of destruction of Il-76 aircraft at Pskov airfield
Dron attack on Pskov on the night of 29-30 August. Sreenshot

The airfield in Pskov, Russia, was attacked by Ukrainian drones on the night of 29-30 August.

Source: UP's sources in military circles

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has received video footage of the moment of the damage and explosion of the Il-76 transport aircraft after the Ukrainian drone attack.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 31 August, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of four Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft during a nighttime drone attack on Pskov.
  • Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the drone attack on the Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft in Pskov on the night of 29-30 August was carried out from Russian territory.
  • Budanov did not specify whether the attack was carried out by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine or by the underground resistance movement, as well as refused to say what kind of drones were used and did not name their numbers. A UP source confirmed that the drone attack was carried out by Ukrainian Defence Intelligence and other defence forces.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: