UP receives video of destruction of Il-76 aircraft at Pskov airfield

The airfield in Pskov, Russia, was attacked by Ukrainian drones on the night of 29-30 August.

Source: UP's sources in military circles

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has received video footage of the moment of the damage and explosion of the Il-76 transport aircraft after the Ukrainian drone attack.

УП отримала відео, як було уражено Іл-76 у Пскові pic.twitter.com/ASp3xhZXBA — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 1, 2023

Background:

On 31 August, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of four Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft during a nighttime drone attack on Pskov.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the drone attack on the Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft in Pskov on the night of 29-30 August was carried out from Russian territory.

Budanov did not specify whether the attack was carried out by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine or by the underground resistance movement, as well as refused to say what kind of drones were used and did not name their numbers. A UP source confirmed that the drone attack was carried out by Ukrainian Defence Intelligence and other defence forces.

