All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to send first depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine – Reuters

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 23:50
US to send first depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine – Reuters
APFSDS PROJECTILE WITH A DEPLETED URANIUM TIP. Stock photo: defence website

Armour-piercing ammunition containing depleted uranium is to be sent to Ukraine for the first time in a new package of military assistance from the United States. It will be accompanied by Abrams tanks, which are expected to be delivered in the next few weeks. 

Source: Reuters

Details: This information was confirmed to reporters by two US officials. The news agency has also seen a relevant document.

Advertisement:

The munitions, which could assist in the destruction of Russian tanks, are part of a new military aid package for Ukraine that will be announced next week. 

According to a source familiar with the matter, US Abrams tanks that can fire the ammunition are due to be supplied to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

One of the sources said the upcoming aid package could range in value from US$240 million to US$375 million, depending on what is included.

The officials emphasised that the cost and content of the package have not yet been finalised.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although the UK sent depleted-uranium ammunition to Ukraine earlier this year, this will be the first US supply of such shells and is likely to cause controversy in the United States in the year before the presidential elections.

Background:

  • In mid-June, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was considering sending depleted-uranium shells to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: