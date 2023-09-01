All Sections
US to send first depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine – Reuters

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 23:50
US to send first depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine – Reuters
APFSDS PROJECTILE WITH A DEPLETED URANIUM TIP. Stock photo: defence website

Armour-piercing ammunition containing depleted uranium is to be sent to Ukraine for the first time in a new package of military assistance from the United States. It will be accompanied by Abrams tanks, which are expected to be delivered in the next few weeks. 

Source: Reuters

Details: This information was confirmed to reporters by two US officials. The news agency has also seen a relevant document.

The munitions, which could assist in the destruction of Russian tanks, are part of a new military aid package for Ukraine that will be announced next week. 

According to a source familiar with the matter, US Abrams tanks that can fire the ammunition are due to be supplied to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

One of the sources said the upcoming aid package could range in value from US$240 million to US$375 million, depending on what is included.

The officials emphasised that the cost and content of the package have not yet been finalised.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although the UK sent depleted-uranium ammunition to Ukraine earlier this year, this will be the first US supply of such shells and is likely to cause controversy in the United States in the year before the presidential elections.

Background:

  • In mid-June, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was considering sending depleted-uranium shells to Ukraine.

