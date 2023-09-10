All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No civilians suffered in "unknown drones" attacks in Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 10 September 2023, 00:54
No civilians suffered in unknown drones attacks in Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief
KYRYLO BUDANOV. PHOTO: GUR.GOV.UA

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that no civilians were injured in the attacks by "unknown drones" in Russia, and that the attacks targeted Russian military industry facilities.

Source: Budanov at the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "You have to consider, let's say, which targets are being affected.

Advertisement:

These are, first of all, facilities of the military industry. For example, recently, some drones attacked the Kremnyi EL enterprise. This is a company that produces the main, let's say, microcircuits, which are not purchased [anywhere else], and [they] are used in Iskander missiles.

The choice of target for these unknown drones is quite understandable. And so it is everywhere. If you analyse what has been targeted in Moscow Oblast, Tula Oblast, etc., these are all military industry facilities."

Details: He stressed that "this is the difference that distinguishes us from the Russians": no civilians have been injured.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"There are explosions. There are very large, let's say, sabotage actions and events. But people do not suffer," Budanov said.

He stressed that the explosions in the aggressor country "sober up the society a bit", but there is still no mass effect for Ukraine. However, the oblasts where military facilities are located are affected, indeed.

"At the same time, the first signs of small shifts towards panic have begun. For example, Russian insurance companies have started insuring civilians against drone attacks. Since no civilians have been injured, this is a sign of panic," he explained.

Budanov also noted that the attacks have resulted in constant disruptions to civilian aviation in Russia. He said that some airlines have already officially withdrawn from Moscow airports and stopped flying there.

"This is a matter of time. I think that significant problems will be created in this way. And this will have a direct impact on people, who, in turn, will start to talk about their dissatisfaction at least a little bit, let's say, at least in the kitchen. This will be a step forward," Budanov added.

Background: Budanov believes that Russia's war against Ukraine will not last long. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: