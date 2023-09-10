All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No civilians suffered in "unknown drones" attacks in Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 10 September 2023, 00:54
No civilians suffered in unknown drones attacks in Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief
KYRYLO BUDANOV. PHOTO: GUR.GOV.UA

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that no civilians were injured in the attacks by "unknown drones" in Russia, and that the attacks targeted Russian military industry facilities.

Source: Budanov at the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "You have to consider, let's say, which targets are being affected.

Advertisement:

These are, first of all, facilities of the military industry. For example, recently, some drones attacked the Kremnyi EL enterprise. This is a company that produces the main, let's say, microcircuits, which are not purchased [anywhere else], and [they] are used in Iskander missiles.

The choice of target for these unknown drones is quite understandable. And so it is everywhere. If you analyse what has been targeted in Moscow Oblast, Tula Oblast, etc., these are all military industry facilities."

Details: He stressed that "this is the difference that distinguishes us from the Russians": no civilians have been injured.

"There are explosions. There are very large, let's say, sabotage actions and events. But people do not suffer," Budanov said.

He stressed that the explosions in the aggressor country "sober up the society a bit", but there is still no mass effect for Ukraine. However, the oblasts where military facilities are located are affected, indeed.

"At the same time, the first signs of small shifts towards panic have begun. For example, Russian insurance companies have started insuring civilians against drone attacks. Since no civilians have been injured, this is a sign of panic," he explained.

Budanov also noted that the attacks have resulted in constant disruptions to civilian aviation in Russia. He said that some airlines have already officially withdrawn from Moscow airports and stopped flying there.

"This is a matter of time. I think that significant problems will be created in this way. And this will have a direct impact on people, who, in turn, will start to talk about their dissatisfaction at least a little bit, let's say, at least in the kitchen. This will be a step forward," Budanov added.

Background: Budanov believes that Russia's war against Ukraine will not last long. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: