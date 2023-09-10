No civilians suffered in "unknown drones" attacks in Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that no civilians were injured in the attacks by "unknown drones" in Russia, and that the attacks targeted Russian military industry facilities.

Source: Budanov at the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "You have to consider, let's say, which targets are being affected.

These are, first of all, facilities of the military industry. For example, recently, some drones attacked the Kremnyi EL enterprise. This is a company that produces the main, let's say, microcircuits, which are not purchased [anywhere else], and [they] are used in Iskander missiles.

The choice of target for these unknown drones is quite understandable. And so it is everywhere. If you analyse what has been targeted in Moscow Oblast, Tula Oblast, etc., these are all military industry facilities."

Details: He stressed that "this is the difference that distinguishes us from the Russians": no civilians have been injured.

"There are explosions. There are very large, let's say, sabotage actions and events. But people do not suffer," Budanov said.

He stressed that the explosions in the aggressor country "sober up the society a bit", but there is still no mass effect for Ukraine. However, the oblasts where military facilities are located are affected, indeed.

"At the same time, the first signs of small shifts towards panic have begun. For example, Russian insurance companies have started insuring civilians against drone attacks. Since no civilians have been injured, this is a sign of panic," he explained.

Budanov also noted that the attacks have resulted in constant disruptions to civilian aviation in Russia. He said that some airlines have already officially withdrawn from Moscow airports and stopped flying there.

"This is a matter of time. I think that significant problems will be created in this way. And this will have a direct impact on people, who, in turn, will start to talk about their dissatisfaction at least a little bit, let's say, at least in the kitchen. This will be a step forward," Budanov added.

Background: Budanov believes that Russia's war against Ukraine will not last long.

