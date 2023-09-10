Drone fragments fall in several districts of Kyiv starting fires

Drone fragments fell in several districts of Kyiv on the night of 9-10 September, causing fires.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Debris fell in Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital. All services are on their way. Details will be shared later."

Background: Earlier, it was reported that air defence systems in Kyiv and the oblast were responding to Russian UAVs.

Update: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that in Sviatoshynskyi district, the debris fell in the area of Sovky Park. There is a fire. Rescuers are working at the scene.

"There is no information on casualties at the moment," they added.

Klitschko noted that debris was also burning on the roadway in Solomianskyi district.

"Emergency services are on their way. The debris fell on an open area in Podilskyi district. Fire and rescue services are working. There are no casualties or damaged buildings there," Klitschko said.

Later, Klitschko clarified that there was one person affected in Podilskyi district due to an "acute stress reaction" and that he was being treated by doctors.

As Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said, the debris hit an apartment in a multi-storey building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The owners extinguished the fire on their own.

As per the information available at the moment, there were no casualties.

The Kyiv City Military Administration also reported that the debris fell on a non-residential building in Darnytskyi district.

