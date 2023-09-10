All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence forces destroy over 20 Russian Shahed attack drones over Kyiv at night

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 05:30
Air defence forces destroy over 20 Russian Shahed attack drones over Kyiv at night
AN AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: DEFENCE UA

Air defence forces destroyed more than 20 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones in the skies over Kyiv on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Last night, the enemy attacked Kyiv with unmanned aerial vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that these were Shahed loitering munitions.

Advertisement:

The drones entered the capital in groups and from different directions. Air defence forces managed to destroy more than two dozen enemy UAVs (the exact number and type will be shared by the Air Force)."

Details: Popko noted that the debris fell in several districts of the capital.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, they damaged an apartment in a high-rise building.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

But most of the debris fell on an open area.

"Cars, trolleybus power lines and the road surface were damaged. At the moment, we know about one casualty, but his injuries are not life-threatening," Popko said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: