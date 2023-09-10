Air defence forces destroy over 20 Russian Shahed attack drones over Kyiv at night

Air defence forces destroyed more than 20 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones in the skies over Kyiv on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Last night, the enemy attacked Kyiv with unmanned aerial vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that these were Shahed loitering munitions.

The drones entered the capital in groups and from different directions. Air defence forces managed to destroy more than two dozen enemy UAVs (the exact number and type will be shared by the Air Force)."

Details: Popko noted that the debris fell in several districts of the capital.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, they damaged an apartment in a high-rise building.

But most of the debris fell on an open area.

"Cars, trolleybus power lines and the road surface were damaged. At the moment, we know about one casualty, but his injuries are not life-threatening," Popko said.

