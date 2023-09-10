All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 01:34
Air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
AN AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: DEFENCE UA

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems responded to Russian attack drones on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence forces are responding to targets.

Advertisement:

Stay in shelters and other safe places during the air-raid warning."

Details: At 01:33, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on air defence operations in the city of Kyiv. Explosions were heard in the capital.

Background: Russian forces launched attack drones from the north. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Immediately after midnight, a message appeared, saying "a group of attack UAVs is approaching Kyiv Oblast", and an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoLiberation of Andriivka: 3rd Brigade's assault troops release unique GoPro footage

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Explosions rock Kharkiv

Russia is probably preparing for attack on Ukrainian infrastructure in winter – UK intelligence

VIDEOUkraine's Special Operations Forces reveal details of missile launch on Russian submarine in Crimea

Tactical situation worsens for Russians south of Bakhmut – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:52
photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet
14:27
Slovakia's ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products to last until end of year
14:14
videoLiberation of Andriivka: 3rd Brigade's assault troops release unique GoPro footage
13:58
Russians attack Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, injuring 5 people
13:35
OpinionThe truth is hard to accept. In memory of Georgiy Gongadze
13:28
photoRussian partisan blows up 2 trucks carrying Russian occupiers in Henichesk, Kherson Oblast
12:40
photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv
12:21
Ukraine receives 3D printers from US that can print parts for military equipment
12:05
White House considers G20 declaration that disappointed Ukraine "powerful"
11:40
Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration
All News
Advertisement: