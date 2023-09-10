Air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems responded to Russian attack drones on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence forces are responding to targets.

Stay in shelters and other safe places during the air-raid warning."

Details: At 01:33, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on air defence operations in the city of Kyiv. Explosions were heard in the capital.

Background: Russian forces launched attack drones from the north.

Immediately after midnight, a message appeared, saying "a group of attack UAVs is approaching Kyiv Oblast", and an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast.

