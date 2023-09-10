All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian soldiers stationed in schools and churches in occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 05:58
Russian soldiers stationed in schools and churches in occupied territories
A RUSSIAN OCCUPIER. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian soldiers in the occupied territories of Ukraine's south are stationed in functioning civilian facilities, such as educational institutions, hospitals and churches.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Russians are disregarding international humanitarian law and deploying their soldiers in functioning civilian facilities.

Advertisement:

Thus, in the temporarily occupied territories of the south, new cases of deployment of equipment and personnel in educational institutions have been recorded, despite the start of the school year."

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center said that the wounded occupiers are being placed in civilian hospitals, despite the presence of local inpatients.

They noted that cases of Russian military personnel being stationed in churches have been recorded in several villages.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"Officially, the occupiers explain the deployment of the military on school grounds as ‘paramilitary security’ for the safety of children. In reality, Russian armed forces’ combat units are using vacant floors," the National Resistance Center stated. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: