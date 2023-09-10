Russian soldiers stationed in schools and churches in occupied territories

Russian soldiers in the occupied territories of Ukraine's south are stationed in functioning civilian facilities, such as educational institutions, hospitals and churches.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Russians are disregarding international humanitarian law and deploying their soldiers in functioning civilian facilities.

Thus, in the temporarily occupied territories of the south, new cases of deployment of equipment and personnel in educational institutions have been recorded, despite the start of the school year."

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center said that the wounded occupiers are being placed in civilian hospitals, despite the presence of local inpatients.

They noted that cases of Russian military personnel being stationed in churches have been recorded in several villages.

"Officially, the occupiers explain the deployment of the military on school grounds as ‘paramilitary security’ for the safety of children. In reality, Russian armed forces’ combat units are using vacant floors," the National Resistance Center stated.

