Air defence destroys 25 out of 32 Shahed drones launched by Russians – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 07:16
A DESTROYED UAV. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russians attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed drones, 25 of which were destroyed by air defence at night.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 10 September

Quote: "Last night, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, 25 of which were downed by Ukrainian air defence forces. The Russian occupiers targeted most of the attack UAVs to Kyiv Oblast."

Details: During the day, over 34 combat clashes took place.

Russia launched 2 missile attacks, 40 airstrikes and over 38 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our forces and settlements.

Russian airstrikes hit the settlements of Budarky, Ambarne, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka in  Luhansk Oblast, Siversk, Andriivka, Krasnohorivka, Staromaiorske, Spirne, Vesele, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast, Robotyne, Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Arkhanhelske in Kherson Oblast.

Over 45 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain a group of troops to cover the state border and conduct active sabotage activities in the border areas to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to fronts under threat.

On the Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts that are within the scope of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, the Russians are continuing to attempt to break through the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Berestove, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka. Heavy fighting continues in the area of Klishchiivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia operational-strategic group of troops on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Defence Forces are holding the initiative and are continuing to put pressure on the Russians, conducting assault operations and recapturing Ukrainian land metre by metre. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 15 Russian attacks near Marinka.

On the Melitopol front, the Ukrainian defence forces continue their offensive, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, making the Russians withdraw from their positions. 

On the Kherson front, the defenders continue to conduct counter-battery measures, destroying ammunition storage points and successfully striking at the Russians’ rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out eight strikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.  In addition, the air defence forces destroyed three reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces hit six artillery pieces, one anti-aircraft missile system, one cluster of Russian manpower, and a fuel and lubricant depot of the Russians.

