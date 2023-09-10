All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence destroys 25 out of 32 Shahed drones launched by Russians – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 07:16
Air defence destroys 25 out of 32 Shahed drones launched by Russians – General Staff report
A DESTROYED UAV. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russians attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed drones, 25 of which were destroyed by air defence at night.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 10 September

Quote: "Last night, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, 25 of which were downed by Ukrainian air defence forces. The Russian occupiers targeted most of the attack UAVs to Kyiv Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: During the day, over 34 combat clashes took place.

Russia launched 2 missile attacks, 40 airstrikes and over 38 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our forces and settlements.

Russian airstrikes hit the settlements of Budarky, Ambarne, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka in  Luhansk Oblast, Siversk, Andriivka, Krasnohorivka, Staromaiorske, Spirne, Vesele, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast, Robotyne, Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Arkhanhelske in Kherson Oblast.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Over 45 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain a group of troops to cover the state border and conduct active sabotage activities in the border areas to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to fronts under threat.

On the Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts that are within the scope of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, the Russians are continuing to attempt to break through the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Berestove, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka. Heavy fighting continues in the area of Klishchiivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia operational-strategic group of troops on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Defence Forces are holding the initiative and are continuing to put pressure on the Russians, conducting assault operations and recapturing Ukrainian land metre by metre. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 15 Russian attacks near Marinka.

On the Melitopol front, the Ukrainian defence forces continue their offensive, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, making the Russians withdraw from their positions. 

On the Kherson front, the defenders continue to conduct counter-battery measures, destroying ammunition storage points and successfully striking at the Russians’ rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out eight strikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.  In addition, the air defence forces destroyed three reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces hit six artillery pieces, one anti-aircraft missile system, one cluster of Russian manpower, and a fuel and lubricant depot of the Russians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: