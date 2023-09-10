Armed Forces of Ukraine advance on Tavriia front

Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to advance on the Tavriia front, in the country's south, with Russia losing up to 226 military personnel over the past day.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "We are moving forward! The Defence Forces on the Tavriia front have advanced by more than 1 km. The artillery units of our army performed 1,391 fire missions during the day."

Details: He added that over the past day, the Ukrainian defenders killed 72 invaders, wounded 149 and captured 5.

They also destroyed 27 units of Russian military equipment: 3 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 artillery systems and mortars, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), 9 tactical UAVs, 5 vehicles and another 3 units of special equipment.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed six Russian ammunition depots.

