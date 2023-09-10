All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed Forces of Ukraine advance on Tavriia front

Iryna BalachukSunday, 10 September 2023, 11:38
Armed Forces of Ukraine advance on Tavriia front
UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS. STOCK PHOTO: VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY'S TELEGRAM

Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to advance on the Tavriia front, in the country's south, with Russia losing up to 226 military personnel over the past day.  

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "We are moving forward! The Defence Forces on the Tavriia front have advanced by more than 1 km. The artillery units of our army performed 1,391 fire missions during the day."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that over the past day, the Ukrainian defenders killed 72 invaders, wounded 149 and captured 5.

They also destroyed 27 units of Russian military equipment: 3 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 artillery systems and mortars, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), 9 tactical UAVs, 5 vehicles and another 3 units of special equipment.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed six Russian ammunition depots. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: