Russian forces hit Kherson: Residential building ablaze

A residential building has caught fire in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson on the morning of 10 September.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Quote from SES: "The enemy attacked one of Kherson's residential areas in the morning. A projectile hit caused a fire in a two-storey residential building."

Advertisement:

Details: The fire engulfed the roof of the building, but the skilled emergency workers managed to save the living rooms from the flames.

The fire was contained over an area of 200 square metres.

Окупанти обстріляли Херсон: сталася пожежа у житловому будинку. Відео ДСНС pic.twitter.com/v9wLYKjLrt — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 10, 2023

A total of 12 firefighters and 2 pieces of equipment were engaged in the firefighting efforts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!