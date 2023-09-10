All Sections
Russian forces hit Kherson: Residential building ablaze

Iryna BalachukSunday, 10 September 2023, 14:18
Russian forces hit Kherson: Residential building ablaze
PHOTO: SES

A residential building has caught fire in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson on the morning of 10 September.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Quote from SES: "The enemy attacked one of Kherson's residential areas in the morning. A projectile hit caused a fire in a two-storey residential building."

Details: The fire engulfed the roof of the building, but the skilled emergency workers managed to save the living rooms from the flames.

The fire was contained over an area of 200 square metres.

A total of 12 firefighters and 2 pieces of equipment were engaged in the firefighting efforts.

