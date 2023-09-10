Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
US President Joe Biden is close to making a decision on supplying Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.
Source: The Financial Times, citing an unnamed senior official in the Biden administration, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The source said the decision to provide Kyiv with ATACMS missiles may be adopted shortly.
The US President has faced growing pressure from both parties in Congress to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles.
The advantage of ATACMS over the UK's Storm Shadow, also known as France's SCALP missiles, which are already in service in Kyiv, is that they may be fired from HIMARS launchers rather than from Ukraine's outdated Soviet-era fighter jets.
Kyiv has long been asking the US for ATACMS missiles, which would allow Ukraine to strike deeper into the Russian rear.
Background:
- Earlier, the US media unofficially learned that a decision on ATACMS missiles for Ukraine may be made soon, and they may be included in one of the following aid packages.
- In early September, after a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "this option remains open" and voiced hope that discussions within the administration would lead to a favourable decision.
- Kuleba had previously asserted that Ukraine would use long-range missiles exclusively within its territory.
