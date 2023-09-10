Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor

A powerful explosion has been heard in the occupied city of Melitopol and adjacent settlements on 10 September.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers in Melitopol district end their elections with a loud bang.

The residents of Melitopol and adjacent settlements in the north and east of the city report about a powerful explosion. Some felt a vibration. The details are being established."

Details: Fedorov added that "nobody showed up to vote" at the pseudo-elections arranged this weekend in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

