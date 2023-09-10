Defence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
The Ukrainian combat FPV-drone KH-S7 was designed for striking various moving and stationary ground targets.
Source: Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine
Details: Reportedly, the manufacturing of the drone started last summer.
"The team was composed of like-minded people including engineers and military that were interested in UAVs together and have had them as a hobby for years," the statement reads.
The FPV-drone KH-S7 carries a payload of one kilogram to a distance of seven kilometres. Its power allows it to achieve more, but there are many conditions.
Quote: "The manufacturers of the Ukrainian UAV state that the max distance the Ukrainian forces used it on was 9.5 km."
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Background: On 2 August, previous Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported that the defence ministry equipped the army with the tenth domestically-made mark of an FPV drone and posted photos of the drone.
He specified that this FPV-drone is, like other models, manufactured in Ukraine, but mainly from foreign components.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!