Defence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 September 2023, 20:12
COMBAT FPV-DRONE KH-S7. PHOTO: DEFENCE FORCES OF THE SOUTH OF UKRAINE

The Ukrainian combat FPV-drone KH-S7 was designed for striking various moving and stationary ground targets.

Source: Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine

Details: Reportedly, the manufacturing of the drone started last summer.

"The team was composed of like-minded people including engineers and military that were interested in UAVs together and have had them as a hobby for years," the statement reads.

The FPV-drone KH-S7 carries a payload of one kilogram to a distance of seven kilometres. Its power allows it to achieve more, but there are many conditions.

Quote: "The manufacturers of the Ukrainian UAV state that the max distance the Ukrainian forces used it on was 9.5 km."

Background: On 2 August, previous Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported that the defence ministry equipped the army with the tenth domestically-made mark of an FPV drone and posted photos of the drone.

He specified that this FPV-drone is, like other models, manufactured in Ukraine, but mainly from foreign components.

