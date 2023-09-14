All Sections
UK Ministry of Defence calls Ukraine's move away from Russian nuclear fuel important stage

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 09:47
The first-ever fuelling of Ukrainian nuclear power plants with non-Russian nuclear fuel in the history of Ukraine is an important stage in Ukraine's long-term separation from Russia, the UK Ministry of Defence believes.

Source: UK MoD Defence Intelligence review on 14 September, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from the review: "All of Ukraine's NPPs have reactors based on Soviet designs and until February 2022 it relied on Russia for nuclear fuel. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has accelerated plans to diversify its supply."

Details: UK analysts recalled that nuclear energy provides about half of Ukraine's electricity.

They stressed that Energoatom's success in finding and installing Western fuel is an important stage in Ukraine's long-term separation from Russia, whose impact on Ukraine's energy supply has significantly reduced.

Background:

  • On 10 September, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced that for the first time, a Ukrainian nuclear power plant had been loaded with Westinghouse fuel, which was produced jointly with Energoatom.
  • Previously, the corresponding fuel was produced only in Russia by TVEL Fuel Company.

