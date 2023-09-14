Belarus to conduct combined military drills in September

The Armed Forces of Belarus are scheduled to conduct combined drills at the end of September.

Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet]

Quote: "At the end of September, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are planning to hold bilateral combined drills. This was reported by Valery Revenkoб the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus, at the end of August. According to the official, OSCE member states have been informed about the future exercises within the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document."

Details: Several mechanised brigades will be involved in the training. Active preparation is currently underway. In particular, the availability and condition of equipment, weapons and military equipment are being examined.

"According to our information, units of the 336th Rocket Artillery Brigade (armed with Smerch and Polonez anti-aircraft missile defence systems) have already begun to move to the area of the exercise," analysts say.

