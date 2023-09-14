All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarus to conduct combined military drills in September

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 14 September 2023, 12:26
Belarus to conduct combined military drills in September
PHOTO: BELARUSKI HAJUN

The Armed Forces of Belarus are scheduled to conduct combined drills at the end of September.

Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet]

Quote: "At the end of September, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are planning to hold bilateral combined drills. This was reported by Valery Revenkoб the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus, at the end of August. According to the official, OSCE member states have been informed about the future exercises within the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document."

Advertisement:

Details: Several mechanised brigades will be involved in the training. Active preparation is currently underway. In particular, the availability and condition of equipment, weapons and military equipment are being examined.

"According to our information, units of the 336th Rocket Artillery Brigade (armed with Smerch and Polonez anti-aircraft missile defence systems) have already begun to move to the area of the exercise," analysts say.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
All News
Advertisement: