Russians hold defence in southern Ukraine but launch 4,000-5,000 attacks a week – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 14 September 2023, 13:06
The Russian occupiers are on the defensive throughout the territory of the southern part of the front unlike the eastern one, but are intensely launching attacks on the Defence Forces of Ukraine trying to take back the positions they lost.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, in a 24/7 newscast on 14 September

Details: Maliar reported that the Russians are conducting an offensive in the east on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine are in turn conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut front and achieving success along the southern flank near the settlements of Andriivka, Kurdiumivka and Klishchiivka.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces are also "gradually advancing" on the Melitopol front, as confirmed by Maliar.

Quote: "The south is the main front of our offensive, and the Russians are holding the defence all throughout the southern region. It means we are advancing there, and they are holding the defence.

Even when it seems that the news are similar every day, in reality the situation is very dynamic. If the Russians are holding the defence, this does not mean they are just defending.

This means that very active fighting is ongoing there. The Russians use hundreds of thousands of projectiles and launch thousands of attacks each day. There are 4,000-5,000 attacks a week…

The Russians do not want to give away the liberated settlements. Speaking about Robotyne – we still have to protect the positions we have achieved and even gained foothold on from Russian assaults because they [the Russians – ed.] want to take back the positions they’ve lost."

