Russians Orlan drone destroyed by Ukrainian Ground Forces

The Ground Forces have shared footage of the downing of a Russian Orlan reconnaissance drone.

Source: video of the 14th Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, released by the press service of the Ground Forces of Ukraine

Details: The video shows the operation of a Strila-10 anti-aircraft missile system, the hitting of the target and the fall of the Russian drone.

The date and place of the 14th Brigade's work are not disclosed.

