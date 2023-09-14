Russians Orlan drone destroyed by Ukrainian Ground Forces
Thursday, 14 September 2023, 14:57
The Ground Forces have shared footage of the downing of a Russian Orlan reconnaissance drone.
Source: video of the 14th Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, released by the press service of the Ground Forces of Ukraine
Details: The video shows the operation of a Strila-10 anti-aircraft missile system, the hitting of the target and the fall of the Russian drone.
The date and place of the 14th Brigade's work are not disclosed.
