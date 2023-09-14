All Sections
World Central Kitchen founder becomes United24 ambassador

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 14 September 2023, 18:00
World Central Kitchen founder becomes United24 ambassador
JOSÉ ANDRÉS, WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

José Andrés, the title-winning Spanish-American chef and the founder of the charity organisation World Central Kitchen, became an ambassador of the United24 initiative, founded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for innovation, development of education, science and technology of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine 

Quote from Fedorov: "José Andrés, famous chef and founder of World Central Kitchen, is a new United24 ambassador.

José has supported Ukraine with concrete actions since the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

His charity, World Central Kitchen, initially operated on the border with Ukraine, feeding thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russian missiles. And he then opened representative offices in Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv to continue supporting Ukrainians.

World Central Kitchen has raised US$300,000,000 for our country and cooperates with 450+ food establishments within seven months of work in Ukraine."

Details: The deputy prime minister noted that Andrés repeatedly came to Ukraine and helped feed people in Irpin, Mykolaiv and other cities attacked by the Russians.

In November 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded José Andrés with the 2nd degree Order of Merit, and a plaque with his name was opened on the Kyiv Alley of Courage.

Quote from Fedorov: "Thanks to José, Ukraine's voice will sound louder abroad. Thank you, and welcome to the team!"

For reference: World Central Kitchen is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that provides food to victims of natural disasters and other dramatic events. 

