Deputy Defence Minister explains her premature post about liberation of Andriivka, citing "communication failure"

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that an untimely report about the liberation of the settlement of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast was due to a "communication failure" between several information sources.

Source: statement by Maliar

Quote: "I would like to clarify the situation concerning the liberation of Andriivka. I do not make such information public without coordination and agreement with the military.

This time, a communication failure has occurred between several sources of information, which report directly from the scene of events. Certain success has been achieved in Andriivka and as of now, heavy fighting is ongoing there."

Background:

Earlier on 14 September, Maliar reported that Ukraine’s Defence Forces liberated the settlement of Andriivka on the Bakhmut front, but later the command of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade officially refuted this information, calling it wrongful and premature.

