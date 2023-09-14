All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Deputy Defence Minister explains her premature post about liberation of Andriivka, citing "communication failure"

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 19:16

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that an untimely report about the liberation of the settlement of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast was due to a "communication failure" between several information sources.

Source: statement by Maliar

Quote: "I would like to clarify the situation concerning the liberation of Andriivka. I do not make such information public without coordination and agreement with the military.

Advertisement:

This time, a communication failure has occurred between several sources of information, which report directly from the scene of events. Certain success has been achieved in Andriivka and as of now, heavy fighting is ongoing there."

Background:

  • Earlier on 14 September, Maliar reported that Ukraine’s Defence Forces liberated the settlement of Andriivka on the Bakhmut front, but later the command of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade officially refuted this information, calling it wrongful and premature.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: