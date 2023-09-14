Ukraine expects the European Commission to keep its word and lift grain embargo – Foreign Minister

Ukraine expects that the European Commission will lift restrictions on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, which expire on 15 September.

Source: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter, quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine expects the European Commission to keep its word and lift all restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports tomorrow."

Details: He added that no form of extending restrictions is acceptable for Ukraine, "since it would undermine the single market, the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, and trust in EU commitments."

Background:

The European Commission imposed a temporary restriction on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to five EU member states: Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. They claimed that the large volumes of Ukrainian grain exports affect their market and harm the interests of farmers.

In June, the EU decided to extend the restrictions until 15 September, promising that this would be the last such decision. However, now they say that they haven't made a final decision yet.

On Tuesday, the Polish government adopted a resolution declaring its intentions to extend the ban at the national level if it is not extended at the EU level. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced an appeal to arbitration of the World Trade Organization in response.

