Mandatory evacuation of children introduced in 31 settlements of Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 23:40
Mandatory evacuation of children introduced in 31 settlements of Kherson Oblast
Stock PHOTO: NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE

A decision has been made at the Defence Council of Kherson Oblast on the mandatory evacuation of families with children from settlements that are constantly being attacked by Russia.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Details: This decision concerns the settlements of Vesele, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Tiahynka, Lvove, Olhivka, Burhunka, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Dudchany, Novokairy, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Osokorkivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Bilozerku, Berehove, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Zymivnyk and Pryozerne.

Prokudin also said that the oblast is synchronising the curfew with daylight hours. From now on, it will last from 20:00 to 06:00.

He also announced that there would be a decision on the defence of the oblast, but did not specify the details.

Background: A 6-year-old boy has been killed and his 13-year-old brother wounded in an overnight Russian attack on the settlement of Novodmytrivka in Kherson Oblast. Three neighbours who tried to help the children but came under repeated fire were also injured.

