Ukrainian pilots to begin language training at Texas air base this month

Ukrainian pilots will begin their language training at an air base in Texas this month, along with the technical personnel who will be learning how to manage and maintain F-16 aircraft in the United States.

Source: Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: The US Defense Department representative said the language training should begin this month.

She said she could not yet announce the specific date when the instruction would begin.

Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said in August that the United States would begin training Ukrainian pilots and technical specialists on F-16 aircraft in October at Morris Air National Guard Base in Arizona.

Before that, the Ukrainian servicemen must undergo English language training at the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

Background: In late August, the United States announced that it was prepared to join in the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets if European allies do not have enough time to train all of the pilots.

