All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian pilots to begin language training at Texas air base this month

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 00:22
Ukrainian pilots to begin language training at Texas air base this month
stock photo: airdatanews

Ukrainian pilots will begin their language training at an air base in Texas this month, along with the technical personnel who will be learning how to manage and maintain F-16 aircraft in the United States.

Source: Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: The US Defense Department representative said the language training should begin this month.

Advertisement:

She said she could not yet announce the specific date when the instruction would begin.

Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said in August that the United States would begin training Ukrainian pilots and technical specialists on F-16 aircraft in October at Morris Air National Guard Base in Arizona.

Before that, the Ukrainian servicemen must undergo English language training at the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

Background: In late August, the United States announced that it was prepared to join in the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets if European allies do not have enough time to train all of the pilots.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: