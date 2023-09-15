Russia's losses exceed 271,000 soldiers

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war - in the past day alone, Ukrainian soldiers killed 470 Russian personnel and destroyed 28 artillery systems, 13 tanks and four armoured vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 271,440 (+470) military personnel

4,612 (+13) tanks

8,814 (+4) armoured combat vehicles

5,972 (+28) artillery systems

774 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems

521 (+4) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,714 (+17) tactical UAVs

1,455 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarines

8,492 (+34) vehicles and tankers

889 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being updated.

