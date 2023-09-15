Russia's losses exceed 271,000 soldiers
Friday, 15 September 2023, 08:17
Russia continues to suffer losses in the war - in the past day alone, Ukrainian soldiers killed 470 Russian personnel and destroyed 28 artillery systems, 13 tanks and four armoured vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 271,440 (+470) military personnel
- 4,612 (+13) tanks
- 8,814 (+4) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,972 (+28) artillery systems
- 774 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 521 (+4) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,714 (+17) tactical UAVs
- 1,455 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 8,492 (+34) vehicles and tankers
- 889 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being updated.
