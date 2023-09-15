Ukraine's Security Service searches home of MP Shufrych, suspected of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) searched the home of MP Nestor Shufrych from the banned Opposition Platform For Life [a pro-Russian and Eurosceptic political party – ed.] on Friday, 15 September.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement agencies

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, he is suspected of treason.

The investigation has found that Shufrych collaborated with Vladimir Sivkovich, a FSB officer and former MP.

Ukrainska Pravda asked the security services for a comment.

Background: Law enforcers are investigating the treason of Volodymyr Sivkovich, former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, and Oleh Kulinich, the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Crimea, who facilitated the Russian invasion and tried to conceal Russia’s plans for the attack from the SSU and the Ukrainian leadership.

