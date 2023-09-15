All Sections
Air Force destroys all 17 Shahed drones that attacked Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 15 September 2023, 08:58
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed all 17 Russian Shahed drones that attacked Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 14-15 September.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia) at night.

A total of 17 attack UAVs were launched, moving along different routes in the direction of Khmelnytskyi. All 17 Shahed drones were destroyed by anti-aircraft defence along their route." 

Details: The Air Force reported that fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other components of the Defence Forces were involved.

Background:

The Air Force reported that air defence was responding in Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the morning on 15 September.

