Air Force destroys all 17 Shahed drones that attacked Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed all 17 Russian Shahed drones that attacked Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 14-15 September.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia) at night.

A total of 17 attack UAVs were launched, moving along different routes in the direction of Khmelnytskyi. All 17 Shahed drones were destroyed by anti-aircraft defence along their route."

Details: The Air Force reported that fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other components of the Defence Forces were involved.

Background:

The Air Force reported that air defence was responding in Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the morning on 15 September.

