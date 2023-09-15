All Sections
Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoiskyi served new notice of suspicion

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 September 2023, 09:03
PHOTO: SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi has been served with a new notice of suspicion under three articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code in the case of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion (approx. US$155.6 million), this being the businessman's third notice of suspicion.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "The Security Service of Ukraine, the Economic Security Bureau and the Prosecutor General's Office have discovered new facts about the criminal activity of Ihor Kolomoiskyi, the owner of a large financial and industrial group. Based on SSU’s information, he was served with an additional notice of suspicion."

Details: Kolomoiskyi is suspected of committing offences under the following articles:

  • Art. 27.3, Art. 28.3, Art. 200.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal actions in respect of remittance documents, payment cards and other means providing access to bank accounts, electronic money and equipment for their production);
  • Art. 27.3, Art. 191.5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation of property by an official through abuse of office, committed by an organised group on an especially large scale);
  • Art. 27.3, Art. 209.3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime).

The investigation found that Kolomoiskyi had illegally obtained UAH 5.8 billion between 2013 and 2014. To do this, he created a criminal group consisting of employees of a bank of which he was a founder and shareholder.

During this period, members of this group allowed Kolomoiskyi to allegedly make systematic fictitious "cash deposits at the bank's cash desk", but the bank did not receive any real deposits.

The investigation established that, in total, such a scheme allowed Kolomoiskyi to receive 5.8 billion UAH, at that time equivalent to over US$700 million.

Then these fake deposits were transferred to Kolomoiskyi's personal account, thus becoming real non-cash funds that the businessman used to pay for his business activities.

Kolomoiskyi gave these funds as loans, used them to pay off the loans of his businesses, transferred them to his accounts abroad, converted them into cash and withdrew them from banks.

"The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. A set of measures is being taken to establish all the circumstances of illegal activity and bring the perpetrators to justice," the SSU concluded.

Previously: Serhii Leschenko, Adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said Ihor Kolomoiskyi had been served with a third notice of suspicion.

Background: 

  • On 2 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Economic Security Bureau and the Prosecutor General's Office served Kolomoiskyi with a notice of suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code for fraud and legalisation (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means.
  • Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv selected pre-trial restrictions for Kolomoiskyi and remanded him in custody for a period of 60 days with the possibility of bail in the amount of almost UAH 510,000,000 (approx. US$13,315,926.89).
  • On 7 September, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, with the approval of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, reported that a notice of suspicion had been served for misappropriation of bank funds in the amount of more than UAH 9.2 billion (approx. US$240208877.28) on the ultimate beneficial owner of PJSC CB PrivatBank and five members of a group organised by it. 
  • On 8 September, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office seized Kolomoiskyi's assets and property for two days.
  • He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.

